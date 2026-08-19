Khandwa leader Rathore wears dog mask over ₹40L sterilization concerns

In Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, a man showed up at a public hearing wearing a dog mask to spotlight issues with the city's stray dog control efforts.

Local opposition leader Deepak (Mullu) Rathore led the protest, saying that even after spending more than ₹40 lakh on sterilization over four years, stray dogs and bite cases are still rising.

To make his point, Rathore joked that their sterilized dog still managed to father six puppies, raising eyebrows about how well the program is working.