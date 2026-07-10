Khapat primary teacher arrested for sending student to buy liquor
India
A teacher at Khapat Primary School in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district has been arrested and suspended after allegedly sending a Class seven student out during school hours to buy liquor.
The incident happened on June 20, with the teacher reportedly giving the student cash for the purchase, something that's especially serious in a state known for its strict ban on alcohol.
FIR filed, Hareshgiri Gulabgiri Goswami arrested
The school principal reported the incident, which led to an official complaint and an FIR.
Police arrested Hareshgiri Gulabgiri Goswami, who taught Classes six to eight.
Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said action was taken quickly, and an inquiry committee is now investigating what happened.