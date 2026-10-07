Khara men lured to Pakhoopur shot dead in Tarn Taran
India
Two men from Khara village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district were shot and killed after being lured to a house in Pakhoopur village, reportedly due to an old rivalry.
Their families are demanding strict action against those responsible for the killings, while the community is still reeling from another recent murder in the area.
Police investigate, opposition calls out AAP
Police say they are actively investigating and working to catch those responsible.
Meanwhile, opposition parties are calling out the Aam Aadmi Party government (AAP) over rising violence and concerns about law and order.