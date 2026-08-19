Kharakdi village Gujarat: 2 dead, 19 hospitalized from counterfeit liquor
India
A heartbreaking incident hit Kharakdi village in Gujarat, where two people lost their lives and 19 others landed in the hospital after drinking fake liquor from counterfeit bottles.
This is especially alarming since Gujarat is a dry state, meaning alcohol is banned.
Police seize fake bottles, arrest 4
Police say the counterfeit bottles were preliminarily believed to have come from Madhya Pradesh.
Four bootleggers have already been caught, and several fake bottles have been seized.
Authorities are urging anyone who drank this liquor, even if they feel fine, to see a doctor right away.
The investigation is still on.