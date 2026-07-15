Kharif sowing down 16% after late monsoon, agriculture minister says
India
Kharif crop sowing is running behind this year, down 16% compared to last July, mainly because the monsoon showed up late.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan isn't too worried yet, saying, "Sowing happens till mid-August," and there's still time to catch up.
Early July rain and government assurances
After a dry June, rainfall improved in early July and more showers are expected after July 20.
The government says it's keeping an eye on things and making sure farmers get seeds and fertilizers on time.