Kharif sowing reaches 1,074 lakh hectares so far

As of August 22, 2024, India's Kharif crop sowing has reached 1,073.98 lakh hectares—just about 98% of the usual area and up 3.4% from last year. Thanks to well-timed monsoon rains, farmers across the country have been able to keep pace with planting, as inferred from the increased sowing and favorable monsoon conditions.

Paddy leads the pack this season with a big jump—up 7.6% to 420.41 lakh hectares compared to last year.

Pulses like urad and moong also saw small gains (up by nearly 7% and 1%), though arhar dipped slightly.

Nutri/coarse cereals are up too, especially maize, which expanded its area by over 11%.

Not everything is up Not everything is up: oilseeds dropped by nearly 3%, mainly because soyabean and groundnut areas shrank.

Cotton planting also slipped by about 2.6%.

On the bright side, sugarcane and jute sowing is wrapped up for the season, and officials are keeping an eye on yields as harvest approaches.