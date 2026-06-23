Khawaja Asif calls Rawalakot and Mirpur residents not proper Kashmiris

Asif's remark prompts criticism and denials

Asif's statement quickly drew criticism online and in PoK, with locals feeling their identity was dismissed.

The federal government is facing heat for this, especially with existing protests over inflation and rights issues.

Meanwhile, India firmly rejected Asif's allegations about its involvement in PoK unrest, calling them a desperate attempt to divert attention.

Analysts say the episode weakens Pakistan's global position on PoK, highlighting military control rather than local support.