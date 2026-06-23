Khawaja Asif calls Rawalakot and Mirpur residents not proper Kashmiris
Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has caused a stir by saying people from Rawalakot and Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are "not proper Kashmiris."
His reasoning? He claims they speak Potohari and Pahari, not Kashmiri.
The remark landed during ongoing unrest in PoK, sparking protests and pushing many to question Pakistan's unity narrative.
Asif's remark prompts criticism and denials
Asif's statement quickly drew criticism online and in PoK, with locals feeling their identity was dismissed.
The federal government is facing heat for this, especially with existing protests over inflation and rights issues.
Meanwhile, India firmly rejected Asif's allegations about its involvement in PoK unrest, calling them a desperate attempt to divert attention.
Analysts say the episode weakens Pakistan's global position on PoK, highlighting military control rather than local support.