Kim river overflows, inundates Surat rural areas after heavy rains
Surat's rural parts are facing serious flooding after heavy rains hit South Gujarat.
The Kim River has spilled over, leaving roads like Gaikwadi completely underwater and cutting off access between Kosamba and Kim.
Many homes near the river are waterlogged, so people are staying indoors and have been urged to avoid the floodwaters for their own safety.
NDRF rescues 67 people in Navsari
Rescue teams are working hard: the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) just helped 67 people (including children) out of a flooded village in Navsari.
In Valsad, five NDRF and five State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, plus army and fire brigade staff, are helping out on the ground.
Over 500 residents from four talukas have already been moved to safer spots as officials keep a close eye on things.