Kin of Delhi cops injured at student protest speak out 

Speaking at the conference, a daughter of an officer claimed that her father, a sub-inspector, was "almost lynched."

"My father was at the main protest site. He was on the frontline, near the barricades. Every night when he came home, he would tell us that it no longer looked like a student protest and that many anti-social elements had joined it," she said.

She also recalled how her father was brought home by colleagues, with his uniform "soaked in blood."