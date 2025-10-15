Kinet shows off 1st AC coaches for Vande Bharat sleepers

Production and maintenance details

Production kicks off at the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur by late 2025, after a round of upgrades. The prototype is set to debut in June 2026.

Maintenance hubs are coming up in Jodhpur, with more planned for Delhi and Bengaluru.

The Railway Ministry has tapped Kinet, BEML, and a Titagarh-BHEL team to build these trains.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the launch will happen once two trains are ready, with BEML assembling the first using ICF tech.