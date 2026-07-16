Kinjarapu Naidu discusses modified UDAN launched by PM Narendra Modi

Now, airports with 14 or fewer weekly flights (and up to 21 in priority regions like the Northeast and hilly states) can get funding support.

The scheme aims to set up 100 airports, 200 heliports, and encourage Indian-made planes like the Hindustan-228.

Plus, smaller airports with low passenger numbers will get extra operational funding, backed by a ₹29,000 crore budget over the next decade.