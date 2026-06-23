Kinnaur bridge collapses, overloaded sand truck falls into Sutlej river
India
A 190-foot bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district suddenly collapsed on Tuesday, dropping an overloaded sand truck straight into the Sutlej River.
The spot, near Urni Dhank, on National Highway 5, is known for landslides, and officials say the truck was way over the bridge's weight limit.
Driver escapes with minor injuries
Thankfully, the driver escaped with just minor injuries after police rushed in to help.
Traffic was briefly disrupted but is now moving through alternate routes.
Local authorities have asked highway officials to fix the bridge fast, and investigators are looking into what caused it to fail.
Meanwhile, work has started on a tunnel to make this risky stretch safer for everyone.