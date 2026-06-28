Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posts Bengaluru 'garbage city' image urging sustainability
India
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to social media to call Bengaluru a "garbage city with shrinking greenery," sharing a side-by-side of the city's current roads versus greener, more walkable designs.
She urged planners not to forget Bengaluru's roots as a garden city and pushed for more focus on sustainability in future projects.
Bengaluru residents cite drains, missing footpaths
Her post got people talking, with many residents agreeing and pointing out issues like open drains, missing footpaths, and piles of garbage, especially on Sarjapur Road.
There were also calls for safer streets, better public transport options like trams, and more green spaces.
The message was clear: Bengaluru's residents want urban planning that actually puts people and the environment first.