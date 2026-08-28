Kiren Rijiju announces Ladakh will soon get Article 371 provisions
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju just announced that Ladakh will soon get special provisions under Article 371, a move he called an "exceptional case."
This comes after last year's protests and curfews over demands for special status in the region.
Rijiju made the announcement at a school event in Leh, aiming to address local concerns and reassure people that change is on the way.
New Ladakh High Court bench planned
Rijiju said the government is committed to meeting Ladakh's unique needs, with plans for a new High Court bench to make justice more accessible.
He credited PM Modi for pushing Ladakh's development, from new districts to Union Territory status, and encouraged students to preserve their traditions while staying alert online.
The news follows activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention during last year's unrest; he was released earlier this year.