Kiren Rijiju denies recent Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has set the record straight: there has been no recent Chinese incursion into Arunachal Pradesh.
He emphasized that Indian territory is secure, and both the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have ramped up border security.
The buzz about Chinese activity near Longju? Rijiju clarified that this area was occupied by China in 1959, following earlier clashes.
Rijiju links LAC dispute to misinformation
Rijiju pointed out that old border disputes are at the heart of these rumors, with India and China still disagreeing on where exactly the Line of Actual Control lies.
He also called out false reports and unrelated images making the rounds online, warning that such misinformation lowers the morale of our Army personnel and security forces stationed there, and creates confusion in the country.
While there has been more Chinese activity on nearby ridges lately, he assured locals their concerns are being heard, and Indian posts remain active in the area.