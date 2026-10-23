Kiren Rijiju: Stranded Indian Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia aided
India
Good news for Indian Umrah pilgrims stuck in Saudi Arabia: help is on the way.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared that many stranded pilgrims have already made it back home, and support is ongoing for those still waiting.
For anyone needing urgent help, 24/7 helpline numbers at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are now available.
Kiren Rijiju says over 10,000 returned
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says over 10,000 pilgrims have safely returned so far, with another 3,000 repatriated just last week thanks to embassy teams and airlines working together.
If you or someone you know needs assistance, the helpline/control-room numbers at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are open around the clock.