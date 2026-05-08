Kirti Vardhan Singh meets UN chief Antonio Guterres at IMRF
India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, caught up with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on May 7.
Their chat happened during the big International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), and Singh described it as "Had a productive meeting with Secretary General of the United Nations HE Mr Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the IMRF," (always nice to hear when things go well at the top).
Singh promotes digital migration tools
Singh led India's delegation at IMRF, sharing India's views and speaking about using digital tools to manage migration better.
He also mingled with other U.N. officials, pushing for a more agile United Nations.
The visit marked one year since Operation Sindoor, showing how India is staying proactive on global security and migration issues.