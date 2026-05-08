Kirti Vardhan Singh meets UN chief Antonio Guterres at IMRF India May 08, 2026

India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, caught up with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on May 7.

Their chat happened during the big International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), and Singh described it as "Had a productive meeting with Secretary General of the United Nations HE Mr Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the IMRF," (always nice to hear when things go well at the top).