Kirti Vardhan Singh says India Pakistan expert talks were unofficial
India
India wants everyone to know that the recent informal talks between Indian and Pakistani experts aren't official government business. They're just private conversations.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh made this clear in Parliament after a parliamentary question about discussions on the sidelines of a regional security conference in Colombo last June.
Indus Waters Treaty paused, ties continue
Singh also pointed out that the Indus Waters Treaty is still paused after last year's Pahalgam terror attack, which led India to suspend the agreement and launch Operation Sindoor.
Despite tensions, both countries keep up basic diplomatic ties, like military-level talks, sharing information on prisoners and nuclear sites.