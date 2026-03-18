Kisan Mahapanchayat in Delhi tomorrow: Traffic restrictions you should know

If you're driving near central Delhi, steer clear of Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (JLN Marg), Asaf Ali Road, Chaman Lal Marg, Minto Road, and Kamla Market: these stretches are likely to be heavily congested and may have restrictions or diversions. Instead of taking Asaf Ali Road from Ajmeri Gate to Ramlila Maidan, use JLN Marg. Busses and heavy vehicles coming from north and west Delhi will be diverted from Rani Jhansi Chowk via Rani Jhansi Road and Panchkuian Road.

What else do we know?

Busses can drop folks at Delhi Gate but must park at Rajghat or Power House: No busses will be allowed to proceed on JLN Marg beyond Delhi Gate.

There is also no parking on several main roads; ignore this and your ride might get towed.

The police are urging everyone: Stick with public transport if you can and follow their directions for a smoother day.