Kishori Pednekar says party worker posted 'Tuzya Bapala' tweet India Jun 12, 2026

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had a tense moment with the media at KEM Hospital on Friday.

While addressing a student's insensitive cadaver joke, she was also asked about her 2021 Tuzya Bapala tweet (which means "to your father") that caused a stir.

Pednekar said the response wasn't hers, explaining, "A party worker posted it from my phone while I had left it with him at a family function."