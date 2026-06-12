Kishori Pednekar says party worker posted 'Tuzya Bapala' tweet
India
Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had a tense moment with the media at KEM Hospital on Friday.
While addressing a student's insensitive cadaver joke, she was also asked about her 2021 Tuzya Bapala tweet (which means "to your father") that caused a stir.
Pednekar said the response wasn't hers, explaining, "A party worker posted it from my phone while I had left it with him at a family function."
Kishori Pednekar seeks Sejal Pawar transfer
Pednekar didn't hold back on MBBS student Sejal Pawar either, calling out her remarks about male cadavers and suggesting she should be moved to another college.
She stressed that cadavers are for learning, not social media.