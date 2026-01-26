Kishtwar: Army corners JeM terrorists in snowy standoff

Inside Operation Trashi-I: What's happening on the ground?

Operation Trashi-I started after terrorists attacked an army patrol in Sonnar village, killing Havildar Gajendra Singh and injuring eight others.

Since then, security forces have uncovered a hidden bunker stocked with supplies like Maggi noodles and rice at 12,000 feet altitude.

On January 23, they tracked down and killed Pakistani JeM commander Usman in Kathua's Billawar area.

The operation is still ongoing—security forces say they managed to trap two to three terrorists and have detained four locals for questioning on suspicion of helping them hide out.