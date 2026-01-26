Kishtwar: Army corners JeM terrorists in snowy standoff
Late Sunday night, the Indian Army and SOG Kishtwar got into a fierce gunfight with 2-3 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Singhpora, Kishtwar—right as heavy snow fell.
This is the third such clash in the area within a week, all part of Operation Trashi-I, which kicked off on January 18 after a deadly terrorist ambush.
Inside Operation Trashi-I: What's happening on the ground?
Operation Trashi-I started after terrorists attacked an army patrol in Sonnar village, killing Havildar Gajendra Singh and injuring eight others.
Since then, security forces have uncovered a hidden bunker stocked with supplies like Maggi noodles and rice at 12,000 feet altitude.
On January 23, they tracked down and killed Pakistani JeM commander Usman in Kathua's Billawar area.
The operation is still ongoing—security forces say they managed to trap two to three terrorists and have detained four locals for questioning on suspicion of helping them hide out.