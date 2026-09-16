Kishtwar boy aged 9 flees madrasa after alleged teacher beating
India
A nine-year-old boy in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, ran away from his madrasa after allegedly being beaten by his teacher.
He was found injured and alone, nearly 30km away, before locals stepped in to help and contacted the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
CWC gives care, officials promise action
The CWC gave the boy medical care and counseling. He shared that violence was common at the madrasa for many kids.
Now, officials are promising strict action against both the teacher and madrasa administration under child protection laws.
Police have been asked to register a case, and child rights activists condemned the incident and demanded stern punishment, stressing that places of learning cannot be allowed to become sites of torture.