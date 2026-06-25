Kishtwar police file FIR naming Army officers for Atholi attack India Jun 25, 2026

Things got tense in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, when police filed an FIR against Colonel N Arun Gandhi, Major Vikas Sharma, Subedar Shanker Gurkhe, Raj Kumar, Sepoy Rahul Kumar, Anoop Singh, Omkar Ingale, and 30-40 unnamed Army personnel for allegedly attacking the Atholi police station.

The incident started on Wednesday (date not specified) in June 2026, after an Army vehicle and the deputy commissioner's convoy had a run-in on a narrow road, which quickly escalated into a confrontation at the station.