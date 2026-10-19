Kitchen fire in Dadar Kohinoor Square hotel, no casualties reported
India
A fire broke out Monday morning in the kitchen of a hotel inside the Kohinoor Square building in Dadar.
Thanks to a fast response from fire services, there were no reports of any casualties.
Multiple agencies calm Kohinoor Square
Firefighters weren't alone: BEST, PWD, health workers, ambulances, and police all showed up to make sure things stayed safe and organized.
Since Kohinoor Square is a pretty major spot in Mumbai, the quick teamwork helped keep things calm and prevent bigger problems.