Kite string accident in Surat claims father and daughter
India
A heartbreaking accident in Surat, Gujarat, saw a father and his young daughter lose their lives after their motorcycle got caught in a nylon kite string on Chandra Shekhar Azad bridge.
Rehan Shaikh (35) and his seven-year-old daughter Alisha were heading to Subhash Garden for the Uttarayan festival when the incident happened.
What happened next
The tangled kite string caused them to lose control and crash into the bridge railing, leading to a 70-foot fall.
Both died instantly, while Rehan's wife, Rehana (30), was critically injured after landing on a parked auto-rickshaw.
Police have registered it as an accidental death and are gathering eyewitness accounts as part of their investigation.