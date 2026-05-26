K.K. Harshina joins Government Medical College Hospital as office assistant

K.K. Harshina awaiting compensation

Harshina endured pain for years before the instrument was removed in 2022.

She's still waiting for promised compensation, with criminal proceedings stayed by the High Court and a civil case seeking compensation is expected to be taken up by a Kozhikode court in July 2026.

The chief minister has promised to cover the expenses for her ongoing medical treatment, and Harshina thanked the organizations and people who stood with her during her four-year struggle.