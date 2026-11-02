KNG22 shot during casual hunt near Kuno National Park
India
The recent shooting of a young cheetah near Kuno National Park was not linked to any big wildlife crime ring. Investigators say it was just two individuals out hunting for fun.
The 19-month-old cheetah cub, KNG22, was found with gunshot wounds on October 25 and sadly did not survive.
Two charged under India's Wildlife Act
The two suspects have been arrested and charged under India's Wildlife Protection Act.
With only 58 cheetahs in the country (most at Kuno), this case has put a spotlight on ongoing efforts to protect these rare animals.