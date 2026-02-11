Knot Dating co-founder gets US visa rejected for bizarre reason
India
Jasveer Singh, co-founder of the AI dating app Knot Dating, just got his US visa rejected because officials said he had "weak ties to India."
He shared on X that even after running a company and paying taxes in India for 13 years, it apparently wasn't enough proof he'd come back.
Singh's post ignites debate about visa rejections
Singh's post has sparked debate about how US consulates decide who gets a visa.
He said visa officers "check social media" and joked about deleting tweets before interviews.
Singh also questioned what "intent to return" really means and called for better training for staff.
Turns out, he's not alone—other Indian CEOs have faced similar rejections lately.