Know when banks will be closed on Ram Navami

More details about the holiday

The most auspicious time for puja this year is from 11:13am to 1:41pm on March 26.

Banks in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai will be closed on March 26; Bhopal and Hyderabad get their break on March 27.

Schools and government offices are also mostly shut during these days.

Don't worry, though, ATMs and mobile banking will still work as usual.