Know when banks will be closed on Ram Navami
India
Ram Navami, which celebrates Lord Ram's birth, is just around the corner.
In 2026, banks will take a holiday either on March 26 or March 27, depending on the city, so if you need to visit your branch, plan ahead!
The festival is all about prayers and temple visits.
More details about the holiday
The most auspicious time for puja this year is from 11:13am to 1:41pm on March 26.
Banks in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai will be closed on March 26; Bhopal and Hyderabad get their break on March 27.
Schools and government offices are also mostly shut during these days.
Don't worry, though, ATMs and mobile banking will still work as usual.