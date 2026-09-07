Kochi checks find coliform and E. coli at 180+ outlets
Recent health checks in Kochi found that water samples at more than 180 shops and eateries, including tap, bottled, and even ice, were contaminated with coliform bacteria and E. coli.
These inspections, running since July 2026 across spots like Vyttila and Broadway, were a joint effort by local health officials and police.
Coliform up to 1,600 MPN/100 mL
Some samples showed bacteria counts way above safe limits: coliform between 17 and 1,600 MPN/100 ml and E. coli found to be 280 MPN/100 ml in most samples (safe drinking water should have zero).
Former director of the Council for Food Research and Development, Konni M.K. Mukundan said the MPN should be zero in drinking water and urged regular checks on bottling units supplying most of the city's bottled water.
On the bright side, officials say these inspections are already pushing eateries to clean up their act and improve compliance.