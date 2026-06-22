Kochi City Police photograph student Sana, clear her for NEET India Jun 22, 2026

On her NEET exam day in Kochi, Sana realized she'd forgotten her passport-size photo, a must-have for entry.

She reached out to the nearby Kochi City Police. The officers acted fast, arranged for a new photo to be clicked and printed, and got her through verification just in time so she could take her exam without any delay.