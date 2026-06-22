Kochi City Police photograph student Sana, clear her for NEET
India
On her NEET exam day in Kochi, Sana realized she'd forgotten her passport-size photo, a must-have for entry.
She reached out to the nearby Kochi City Police. The officers acted fast, arranged for a new photo to be clicked and printed, and got her through verification just in time so she could take her exam without any delay.
Kochi City Police Twitter post praised
Kochi City Police later shared the story on Twitter, highlighting their commitment to helping citizens in urgent situations.
The post received lots of praise from people online, with many applauding the department's efficiency and supportive attitude.