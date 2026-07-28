Kochi Corporation, Kalamassery and Kadungalloor marked disease hotspots in 2026
Kochi Corporation and nearby areas have been marked as hotspots for diseases like dengue, hepatitis A, influenza A, H1N1, leptospirosis, and typhoid this year.
From January to June 2026, cases shot up across Kochi and neighboring spots like Kalamassery and Kadungalloor, raising real concerns for the community.
Kochi health officials launch prevention plan
Kochi saw 83 dengue cases, 78 hepatitis A cases, and several others; Kadungalloor alone logged 163 hepatitis A cases.
Across the district, nine people died from leptospirosis in July.
In response, health officials rolled out a prevention plan with more spraying, fogging, and awareness drives.
Residents are being asked to pitch in by clearing stagnant water (especially from plant pots) to help stop mosquito breeding, because small steps at home can make a big difference.