Kochi faces water crisis after Aluva and Maradu plant shutdowns
India
Kochi is dealing with a tough water crisis after pipe bursts and shutdowns at the Aluva and Maradu treatment plants.
While some supply has been restored, the southern part of Poonithura, Vyttila is still waiting for relief.
The Thammanam tank burst made things worse, leaving over 500 families without water, and residents say the issue started back in 2024.
Kochi narrow lanes block tanker access
People living in narrow lanes, like Cemetery Junction, have it especially hard since water tankers can't get through, so many are carrying buckets themselves.
The public health laboratory on T.D. Road relies on tanker deliveries now.
Kerala Water Authority says it is working to fix things fast, but the crisis is a reminder that Kochi needs a stronger, more reliable water system.