Kochi floods after heavy rain, UDF committee blamed for unpreparedness

Opposition faults Kochi corporation over ₹20cr

The opposition says the corporation failed to coordinate effectively on pre-monsoon works, even though ₹20 crore was earmarked for them, pointing out that quick fixes aren't enough when drainage issues and construction mess keep making things worse.

One councilor wants new outlets to connect waterlogged areas directly to the backwaters, while one councilor said that creating multiple drainage outlets could provide significant relief from waterlogging.