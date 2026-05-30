Kochi floods after heavy rain, UDF committee blamed for unpreparedness
Kochi woke up to flooded streets on Friday after a night of heavy rain, with spots like Ernakulam South railway station and Edappally among the affected areas.
The United Democratic Front-led governing committee is facing heat for not prepping the city well enough before the monsoon, as waterlogging once again disrupted daily life.
Opposition faults Kochi corporation over ₹20cr
The opposition says the corporation failed to coordinate effectively on pre-monsoon works, even though ₹20 crore was earmarked for them, pointing out that quick fixes aren't enough when drainage issues and construction mess keep making things worse.
One councilor wants new outlets to connect waterlogged areas directly to the backwaters, while one councilor said that creating multiple drainage outlets could provide significant relief from waterlogging.