'Why arrest him?' Mercedes crash accused's judge father gets relief
What's the story
The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to an Additional District Judge whose son was involved in a fatal car accident in Kochi. The incident occurred on Sunday night when the judge's 17-year-old son, driving a Mercedes-Benz, collided with a two-wheeler, killing its 55-year-old rider. Justice Kauser Edappagath of the Kerala High Court stayed the arrest of the judge on Thursday but asked him to cooperate with the investigation.
Bail conditions
Stay on arrest
The court directed, "The police shall not arrest the applicant until further orders. However, he shall appear before the investigating officer today at 1:00pm and if necessary as and when called for."
Appearing for the judge, senior Counsel P Vijaya Bhanu told the high court that he was interrogated for four hours at the police station regarding the crash.
The bench then questioned the need for such an interrogation.
Court
'Why is his arrest required?'
"What was the need to interrogate him for 4 hours and now for further interrogation? Why is his arrest required? He is a judicial officer. He will co-operate with the investigation," the court remarked.
The counsel representing the legal heirs of the victim opposed the plea, arguing that the accused judge tampered with evidence.
However, the court said it has to go strictly as per law and granted protection from arrest to the judge.
Family reaction
Family of victim disappointed
The victim, 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan, was returning home on his scooter when he was hit by the speeding Mercedes-Benz. The boy was reportedly filming a social media reel at the time of the accident.
The vehicle was seen allegedly travelling at around 104 kmph, cops said.
The victim's family has alleged a conspiracy to sabotage the case, saying the judge allegedly deleted the footage from his son's phone.
The police on Monday arraigned the judge as an accused.
Legal proceedings
Police invoked more serious charges after protests
The police initially registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) and released the boy on bail on Sunday evening.
Following protests by the victim's family outside the Cheranalloor police station, he was apprehended again and booked under Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).
He was then produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail.