Kochi Mercedes driver, 17, kills street vendor Jayabalakrishnan early Sunday
India
In a heartbreaking incident early Sunday, a 17-year-old driving a Mercedes-Benz hit and killed Jayabalakrishnan, a 55-year-old street food vendor, as he was heading home after work in Kochi.
The crash happened around 2:30am and sadly, the impact was fatal.
Judge's son charged with rash driving
Police have identified the teen as the son of an additional district judge and have charged him with causing death by rash driving.
Officers say he was not under the influence of alcohol. Investigators are now considering more serious charges like culpable homicide.
This comes just after another deadly accident involving a young driver in Kochi, raising real concerns about reckless driving among teens.