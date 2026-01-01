Kochi-Muziris Biennale pauses show over painting controversy India Jan 01, 2026

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kerala hit pause on an exhibition after protests broke out over a painting by Tom Vattakuzhy.

Some Christian groups felt the artwork, part of the "Edam" collection, insulted the Last Supper and called for its removal and an apology.

The debate also raised questions about using public funds for art that some find offensive.