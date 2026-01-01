Next Article
Kochi-Muziris Biennale pauses show over painting controversy
India
The Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kerala hit pause on an exhibition after protests broke out over a painting by Tom Vattakuzhy.
Some Christian groups felt the artwork, part of the "Edam" collection, insulted the Last Supper and called for its removal and an apology.
The debate also raised questions about using public funds for art that some find offensive.
Artist and curators respond; reopening planned
Artist Vattakuzhy shared that his work draws from his Christian roots and explores empathy and dignity.
Curators clarified there was a mix-up—the painting actually shows Mata Hari, a Dutch dancer from World War I history, not the Last Supper. They explained that its nudity connects to her story.
Organizers say they'll reopen the show soon to avoid any disturbance to public peace.