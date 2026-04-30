Kochi POCSO case registered against VHP leader and filmmaker

Girl insists she is 18

The girl insists she's 18, not 16 as her parents claim, and is married to a man in Kerala.

Since the alleged incident happened in Madhya Pradesh, the case is set to be transferred there for investigation.

She's also asked for police protection, saying her parents are trying to force her back to Madhya Pradesh.

Her confidential statement was recorded by a magistrate this month as legal proceedings continue.