Kochi POCSO case registered against VHP leader and filmmaker
A serious case has been registered in Kochi against four people, including a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and a filmmaker, after a girl who says she is 18 accused them under the POCSO Act.
The girl, who first got attention at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, says director Sanoj Mishra behaved inappropriately during a film shoot and claims Anil Vilayil defamed her online.
Girl insists she is 18
The girl insists she's 18, not 16 as her parents claim, and is married to a man in Kerala.
Since the alleged incident happened in Madhya Pradesh, the case is set to be transferred there for investigation.
She's also asked for police protection, saying her parents are trying to force her back to Madhya Pradesh.
Her confidential statement was recorded by a magistrate this month as legal proceedings continue.