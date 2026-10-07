Kochi police detain 2 more in October 2 gang rape
Kochi police have taken into custody two more people, Saranya (also known as Ammu) and Sanju from Wayanad, in connection with the October 2 gang rape case.
This brings the total number of people taken into custody to four, according to District Police Chief Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar.
Survivor drugged and assaulted at lodge
Earlier, Sreeraj and Jithu Martin were taken into custody, while Saranya and Sanju were also taken into custody from Wayanad.
The survivor was reportedly tricked with a fake spa job offer, then drugged and assaulted at a lodge.
Police have since raided three spas linked to Sreeraj as part of their probe.
On a supportive note, Social Justice Minister V E Abdul Gafoor has promised legal and medical help for the survivor after speaking to her partner over the phone, making it clear that she isn't facing this alone.