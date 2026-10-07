Kochi police detain 2 more in October 2 gang rape

Earlier, Sreeraj and Jithu Martin were taken into custody, while Saranya and Sanju were also taken into custody from Wayanad.

The survivor was reportedly tricked with a fake spa job offer, then drugged and assaulted at a lodge.

Police have since raided three spas linked to Sreeraj as part of their probe.

On a supportive note, Social Justice Minister V E Abdul Gafoor has promised legal and medical help for the survivor after speaking to her partner over the phone, making it clear that she isn't facing this alone.