Kochi records rising violent incidents linked to repeat offenders
India
Kochi has seen a worrying rise in violent incidents, many involving repeat offenders.
Since March, reports of assaults, ranging from road rage to attacks on women, have popped up nearly every month.
The latest case was on Sunday, when three men (two with criminal records) were arrested for attacking three youths near Kakkanad.
Kochi police arrest 22 alleged suspects
Four days earlier, a 52-year-old man was assaulted nearby. Earlier cases include women being harassed in Kaloor and even attacks on police patrols.
In response, local police kicked off Operation Steel Bird in March and have already arrested 22 alleged habitual offenders.
District Police Chief K.S. Sudarshan says they're ramping up vigilance and going after repeat offenders to help keep Kochi safer for everyone.