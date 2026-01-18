Kochi residents scammed out of ₹90cr in cyber frauds in 2025
In 2025, Kochi saw residents lose a staggering ₹90 crore to cyber financial scams—even though reported cases dropped from 335 in 2024 to 118 in 2025.
The biggest traps? Fake online trading platforms like Capitalix and job scams.
One pharma entrepreneur alone lost ₹25 crore after being lured by promises of big returns on a fake investment platform.
Statewide reports say scammers often showed small profits at first to build trust, then disappeared once larger amounts were deposited.
Police crackdowns and ongoing risks
Police have arrested suspects linked to these frauds—including three people from Kozhikode in the ₹25 crore case—and seized dozens of phones and bank accounts used to send money abroad.
Even a former Kerala High Court judge lost ₹90 lakh but managed to recover most of it by acting fast.
Despite some wins for law enforcement—like Operation Cy-Hunt netting 263 arrests—cyber fraud remains a huge problem statewide, with total losses hitting ₹777 crore in 2025 and only a small fraction recovered so far.