Kochi residents scammed out of ₹90cr in cyber frauds in 2025

Police crackdowns and ongoing risks

Police have arrested suspects linked to these frauds—including three people from Kozhikode in the ₹25 crore case—and seized dozens of phones and bank accounts used to send money abroad.

Even a former Kerala High Court judge lost ₹90 lakh but managed to recover most of it by acting fast.

Despite some wins for law enforcement—like Operation Cy-Hunt netting 263 arrests—cyber fraud remains a huge problem statewide, with total losses hitting ₹777 crore in 2025 and only a small fraction recovered so far.