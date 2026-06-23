Kochi tea vendor M.R. Shaji covered Sheeja George with mundu India Jun 23, 2026

In Kochi, a tea vendor named M.R. Shaji is being celebrated for his thoughtful response during a shocking road accident.

When Sheeja George was hit by a bus and left critically injured with torn clothes, Shaji immediately took off his own mundu (dhoti) and covered her, making sure she wasn't exposed as she was taken to the hospital.

His gesture was caught on CCTV and quickly went viral.