Kochi tea vendor M.R. Shaji covered Sheeja George with mundu
India
In Kochi, a tea vendor named M.R. Shaji is being celebrated for his thoughtful response during a shocking road accident.
When Sheeja George was hit by a bus and left critically injured with torn clothes, Shaji immediately took off his own mundu (dhoti) and covered her, making sure she wasn't exposed as she was taken to the hospital.
His gesture was caught on CCTV and quickly went viral.
M.R. Shaji awarded ₹1L prize
Shaji's act of empathy has sparked widespread appreciation online.
He's been honored with a ₹100,000 cash prize from a textile company, and Kerala's chief minister may visit him soon to thank him personally.
This simple move by an everyday tea vendor reminds us how compassion can make all the difference in tough moments.