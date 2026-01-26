Kochi's water crisis: 55K households lack piped water supply

It's not just about high demand. An 80 MLD daily shortfall is hitting hard, and when the Thammanam tank partly collapsed, its storage dropped by half. There were also recent pipeline leaks near Kaloor that flooded streets and left even more areas dry.

What's being done?

The Water Authority expected repairs to be completed by Tuesday evening and full supply to return by Thursday in some areas.

Local MLA T J Vinod is pushing for a new treatment plant at Aluva and rebuilding Thammanam tank.

Until then, metro piling work was suspended and water tankers are rolling out to help people get by.