Kodagu nonstop rain since July 31 shuts schools, blocks road
India
Kodagu has been hit by nonstop rain since July 31, making things tough for locals.
Schools and anganwadis in Somwarpet had to shut for the day, and a landslide at Second Monnangeri village blocked the road, leaving people stuck and transport disrupted.
Mysuru district on flood alert
Madikeri got over 86mm of rain, while Somwarpet saw nearly 94mm in just one day, enough to flood drains and roads in places like Spatika Layout.
Mysuru district is now on flood alert as the Kabini River swells.