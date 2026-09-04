Kodekal police raid in Hunsagi seizes 76 government rice bags
India
Kodekal police and the Food and Civil Supplies Department teamed up for a late-night raid in Hunsagi taluk on September 2, 2026, seizing 76 bags of government ration rice, each weighing 50kg and together valued at ₹1,29,200.
The tip-off was about rice meant for welfare scheme beneficiaries being hoarded for black market sale.
Three booked under Essential Commodities Act
Three men, Shivanagouda, Timmareddy, and Santosh, were booked and charged under the Essential Commodities Act for allegedly trying to profit off subsidized rations.
Further investigation is under way.