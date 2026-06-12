Koduru Anuroop Reddy aged 23 dies rescuing friends in Louisiana India Jun 12, 2026

Koduru Anuroop Reddy, a 23-year-old from Telangana, lost his life on May 29 while trying to rescue three friends who fell into the Seban River at Torodo Park, Louisiana.

The group was fishing when things went wrong; Reddy jumped in to help but got caught in a fishing net and was swept away by the current.

He had just completed his master's in computer science from a US university.