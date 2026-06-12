Koduru Anuroop Reddy aged 23 dies rescuing friends in Louisiana
Koduru Anuroop Reddy, a 23-year-old from Telangana, lost his life on May 29 while trying to rescue three friends who fell into the Seban River at Torodo Park, Louisiana.
The group was fishing when things went wrong; Reddy jumped in to help but got caught in a fishing net and was swept away by the current.
He had just completed his master's in computer science from a US university.
Anuroop Reddy's body arrives in Hyderabad
Reddy's body arrived in Hyderabad on June 9, where family and officials gathered to pay their respects.
Local leaders visited his home to support the grieving family.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called him "extraordinary courage, selflessness and heroism, setting an example for others." and the state government has promised help for his loved ones during this tough time.