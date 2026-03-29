Koli and Ghanchi used Google Maps to rob Kutch temples
India
In a twist on tech, two men in Gujarat's Kutch district used Google Maps to find remote temples and steal valuables.
Panchabhai Koli and Javed Ghanchi were arrested after a police tipoff, revealing they'd hit places like Khodiyar Mata and Ramapir temples, making off with jewelry worth over ₹1 lakh.
Police recover 2.28L cash, 10L goods
Ghanchi, who knew his way around mobile tech, picked out isolated temples online and broke in at night using a coconut-cutting tool.
Their arrest helped crack several unsolved cases, including one at Selari temple.
During the bust, police recovered ₹2.28 lakh in cash, 14 silver umbrellas, and a silver-like snake statue, altogether about ₹10 lakh in stolen goods.
The investigation's still going as police look into more of their crimes.