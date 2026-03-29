Koli and Ghanchi used Google Maps to rob Kutch temples

Police recover 2.28L cash, 10L goods

Ghanchi, who knew his way around mobile tech, picked out isolated temples online and broke in at night using a coconut-cutting tool.

Their arrest helped crack several unsolved cases, including one at Selari temple.

During the bust, police recovered ₹2.28 lakh in cash, 14 silver umbrellas, and a silver-like snake statue, altogether about ₹10 lakh in stolen goods.

The investigation's still going as police look into more of their crimes.