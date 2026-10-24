Kolkata airport sees bomb scare after Phuket-Kolkata flight toilet message
India
For the second day straight, Kolkata's main airport faced a bomb scare: this time, a message was found in the toilet of a Phuket-Kolkata flight.
Just a day earlier, a similar threat had popped up in a women's restroom at the airport.
In response, airport security has been ramped up to keep everyone safe.
Police check CCTV and passenger lists
Police are checking CCTV and passenger lists to figure out who is behind these threats.
After the Saturday flight incident, security teams searched the plane and did not find anything suspicious.
A senior official suspected that the message had been written to create panic, and they are working to get to the bottom of it.