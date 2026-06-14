Kolkata airport to relocate Bankra mosque to meet safety rules
India
Kolkata Airport is planning to move the Bankra Mosque, which sits just 165 meters from a runway, way too close for global aviation safety rules that require at least 240 meters.
Because of this, the airport can't install advanced landing systems or let bigger international planes use the runway, so things have been pretty limited.
Kolkata airport upgrades target 40 million passengers
Relocating the mosque is just one piece of a larger airport makeover. After the 2026 Hajj season, they'll also demolish the old terminal and ramp up infrastructure.
The goal? Safer flights and smoother operations, plus handling up to 40 million passengers a year.