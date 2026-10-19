Kolkata ASI arrested for alleged molestation at Suruchi Sangha pandal
India
A Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector was arrested after allegedly molesting a woman volunteer while on duty at the Suruchi Sangha Durga Puja pandal.
The incident has sparked concerns about safety at public celebrations.
Another city pandal crush kills 19+
This comes just days after a deadly crowd crush at another city pandal left at least 19 people dead and several injured.
In response, police shut the pandal to visitors and detained the pandal organizers and private security personnel, and Prime Minister Modi announced financial support for affected families.